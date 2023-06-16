Jerry Thomas Lewis, 86, of The Promise Land in Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, surrounded by his family.
The family will celebrate his life with a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 24th at the Crystal Coast Church of the Nazarene, officiated by Rev. Jay Bush along with Jerry’s son, Chaplain Jerry D. Lewis. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Jerry was born on May 26, 1937, to the late Raymond and Janice Lewis. Born and raised in Morehead City, he grew up in “The Promise Land” at 1203 Shephard Street. Jerry was a direct descendant of the Ca’e Bankers from Diamond City, Shackleford Banks, NC. His ancestors spread out from Cape Hills near the lighthouse, across the drain to Diamond City and Bald Hill Bay, to Sam Winsors Lump, and all the way to Wade Shore at the Beaufort Inlet.
Jerry forwent a football career to join the United States Air Force. As a veteran of the Vietnam War, Jerry earned the distinguished decoration of the Purple Heart. Jerry honorably served in the USAF for 20 years, achieving the rank of Technical Sergeant.
First and foremost, Jerry loved the Lord with all his heart, all his soul, and all his mind. He became a minister and served as an elder in the Methodist Church. Jerry was a spirit-filled preacher presiding at celebrations of sacraments, providing pastoral guidance, and leading congregations throughout eastern North Carolina.
Jerry loved his family deeply and was an amazing husband, father, and papa who played a special role in the lives of his family. He was a steady source of support, guidance, and wisdom, providing unconditional love and acceptance. Jerry’s positive impact will be missed by all who knew and loved him, and his life will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.
Those remaining to treasure his memory are his daughter, Susan Carol Lewis Sinkler (Chuck) of Atlantic; sons, Jerry Dean Lewis (Debby) of Jacksonville, and Bill Lewis (Lucja) of Front Royal, VA; and brother, Raymond Lewis (Jeanie) of Newport. Along with his grandchildren, Mary Richardson (Dale), Jessica Hunt (Aaron), Aaron Lewis (Ashley), Abbi Hauser (Matt), Michael Lewis, Liam Lewis, Chloe Lewis, Frieda Cox (Paul), Shawna Sinkler (Jacob), and Josh Sinkler; and great-grandchildren, Zoe Richardson, Lexi Richardson, Hannah Bell Hunt, Jaxon Hunt, Ansley Grace Hunt, Ayden Hauser, Joshua Cox, Jordan Conner, Jayden Conner, James Colt, Collins Faye Wall, Waylon Guthrie, Austin Lewis and Amelia Lewis.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edna Faye Garner Lewis, and sisters, Susan Carol Lewis and Janice Ray Lewis Ditto.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or donations may be made in memory of Jerry Thomas Lewis to the Promise Land Society.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.