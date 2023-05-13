GEORGE NELSON JOHNSON, Morehead City
George Nelson Johnson, 84, of Morehead City, died Friday, May 12, 2023 at his home. He was born in Morehead City and raised in Carteret County all his life. He worked for the National Marine Fisheries for 43 years. He loved fishing, woodworking and working in the yard.
JEREMIAH LEWIS STEIDL, Morehead City
Jeremiah Lewis Steidl, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, May, 12, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC.
JOHN CRADDOCK LAWSON III, Morehead City
John Craddock Lawson III, 68, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
