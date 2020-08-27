Betty Jean Knish, 84, of Atlantic Beach, went to be with her heavenly father Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.
There will be no service.
She was born in Dearbor Heights, Mich., to her loving parents, the late Charles and Beatrice Sutton.
Known to family and friends as “Betty,” she earned her nursing education degree from Mercer College and master’s degrees from Wayne State & University of Michigan. Betty met and married the love of her life, Eugune Knish, and upon his completion of military service, they made Detroit, Mich., their home for 44 years, raising four children.
As a wonderful and dedicated nurse and teacher for more than 30 years, she touched the lives of many. She was an active member of St. Egbert Catholic Church, where she offered her time and talent generously in many services. Upon their retirement, the couple enjoyed square dancing, visiting grandchildren, bridge with friends and living in Atlantic Beach.
Betty will be remembered for her love of family, friends, a compassionate heart and countless acts of kindness.
She is survived by sons, Gene Knish and wife Rita of Raleigh, Richard Knish and wife Mary Beth of Clayton and Greg Knish and wife Annette of Raleigh; grandchildren, Jeffrey Ketz and wife Angie of Portland, Ore., Kristy Ketz of Detroit, Mich., Lauren Knish and husband Daniel Shaver of Dallas, Texas, and Amanda Lantzy and husband Pearce of Charlotte; and great-grandson Grayson Lantzy of Charlotte.
Betty was preceded by her late husband, Eugene Knish; and daughter, Cindy Ketz.
Many thanks to Carteret Health Care and Hospice of Carteret County for their loving care of Betty and family support during the last weeks of her life.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
(Paid obituary)
