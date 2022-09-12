Sue Wooten Edmundson, 84, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 9, 2022, following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Her service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 17th, at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort, officiated by Pastor Taylor Mills.
Sue was born in Snow Hill to Dr. George Allen Wooten and Mattie Lee Sugg Wooten on November 26, 1937. She graduated from Snow Hill High School in 1955 where she played basketball. She attended Peace College in Raleigh for 2 years where she was crowned May Queen in 1957. She graduated from Atlantic Christian College in Wilson in 1959 with a BA in Education. She taught in Nash and Carteret County Schools for many years. She is fondly remembered by many of her students.
Sue was an avid member of Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort where she served various roles in her church and community. She loved her daily walks along Beaufort’s waterfront, playing tennis, working in her yard, and shagging to her favorite Beach Music. She mostly loved her family, her church, and her friends.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Sue Wooten Morris of Beaufort; two grandchildren, Erica Ryan Morris of Beaufort, Gray Bradley Morris of Morehead City; and great-grandson, Grayson Myrick Morris of Morehead City.
Preceding Sue in death was her son, George Ryan Morris, and her parents.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Ann Street United Methodist Church, 417 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516, or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to thank 3HC Home Health and Hospice Care, and her many caregivers along the way for their loving care and support.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.