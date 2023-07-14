Harry Dale Lewis, 80, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
A memorial service was held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island with Pastors Clint Nelson, Curt Nelson, and Bob Rogers officiating.
Dale was born and raised on Harkers Island, N. C. He spent his early years playing and working on the waters catching and eating fresh seafood. He enjoyed playing in the neighborhood as a young boy with friends and time spent with his sister growing up. He attended church as a child at Free Grace Wesleyan Church. He was saved and gave his life to the Lord at Foundation Baptist Church with Pastor Ronald Holland.
Dale attended Smyrna High School. He played basketball and baseball and he excelled at both. After high school, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard and served for four years. As an adult, his competitive spirit led him to join the Eastern Blues baseball team as a shortstop.
No matter what stage of life, Dale continued to be a sports enthusiast, and eventually became an avid golfer. Rain or shine, he never missed a tee time for many years. Dale is remembered fondly by a friend who stated, “he was a tough, determined athlete who was competitive and wanted to win at all costs.”
Dale worked at various locations throughout his lifetime including - NADEP at Cherry Point, NC; AB Tankerman for Maritrans Inc, NY; Department of Transportation- Ferry Division at Hatteras, Ocracoke, and Cherry Branch, NC.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lewis of Morehead City; son, Kerry Lewis and wife, Georgia of Morehead City; daughter, Angie Sanders of Bettie; stepson, Sonny Golden and wife, Rolanda of Bettie; stepdaughter, Lisa Golden of Bettie; grandchildren: Jeffrey Sanders, Megan Sanders, Summer Moore, Alexandria Roberts, Sarah Kittrell, Jacob Lewis; great grandchildren: Bodhi Wortham and Ada Roberts; sister, Patty Taylor of Harkers Island. Many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ruby Lewis.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Free Grace Wesleyan Church, PO Box 458, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beau-fort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
