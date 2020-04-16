Winslow Gordon Ballew Jr., 90, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His private service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Morehead City with the Rev. E. Powell Osteen Jr. officiating.
Mr. Ballew was born in Marion Jan. 13, 1930, to the late Winslow G. Ballew Sr. and Wahlee Greene Ballew. Mr. Ballew was a graduate of Christ School in Arden and Davidson College in Davidson. He also attended Chevrolet Dealer Management School in Detroit, Mich.
He married Sara Tulloch Ballew of Winston-Salem June 7, 1952. They located in Marion and lived there from 1952 to 1991. In 1991, they relocated to Morehead City.
Mr. Ballew worked for his father at Ballew Motor Co., and after his father’s death in 1959, he became owner/dealer of Ballew Motor Co. He served on the board of directors of the North Carolina Automobile Dealers Association. Mr. Ballew served on the board of directors of the First Union Bank of North Carolina in Marion. He was a member and served as president of the Kiwanis Club of Marion.
He served as the inaugural president of the McDowell County Youth Football League. Mr. Ballew served as a board member and president of the McDowell County Chamber of Commerce. He served on the board of directors of the Marion General Hospital. Mr. Ballew was a devoted and active member of the First United Methodist Church of Marion, serving on numerous boards. After moving to Morehead City, he became an active and devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Morehead City. Mr. Ballew was an active outdoorsman who enjoyed quail hunting, duck hunting and fresh and saltwater fishing. Most importantly, Mr. Ballew was a devoted loving husband and father.
He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Tulloch Ballew of Morehead City and Winslow G. Ballew III of Charlottesville, Va.; grandchildren, Anna Kathleen Tidwell of Birmingham, Ala., Caleb Winslow Ballew of Huntsville, Ala., Olivia Hamill Ballew of Bloomington, Ind., and Elias Taylor Ballew of Cary; and great-grandchildren, David Winslow Raymer and Eliza Ballew Tidwell.
In addition to his parents, his sister, Catherine Ballew Gourley, and his wife, Sara, preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570; or First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.