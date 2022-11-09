Grace Van Aken Owen, 91, of Morehead City, was born to eternal life on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 19th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Grace was born on June 26, 1931, in Trenton, New Jersey, to the late John F. Van Aken and Sadie Collins Van Aken. She served as a Methodist minister's wife in parishes for seventeen years in Bayville, New Jersey (4), Bayport, Long Island. (10), and Whitestone, New York. (3). When she was nearly forty, Grace attended college, followed by graduate school, where she earned a master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy. She practiced for seventeen years in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and found this healing profession rewarding. However, her most meaningful blessing and privilege in life was being a mother, and the frosting on the cake was having five precious grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Grace felt exceedingly fortunate to retire to the Crystal Coast, with her husband, in 1997. Here she experienced and enjoyed friendly caring people, temperate weather, serene walks by the ocean, year-round flowers, and beautiful sunsets. It was also a special joy to her to find many opportunities here to pursue her artistic talents. Grace was a member of St. Peter’s Methodist Church and a friend of the Unitarian Coastal Fellowship. She was also a grateful member of a twelve-step program.
Grace is survived by her children, April Hope Owen of Morehead City, NC, Holly Lee Owen-Pauers and husband Dr. Randy Pauers of New Berlin, WI, and Landon “Keith” Owen and wife Mary Ann of Chantilly, VA; brother, Henry Bryan of Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren, Keith R. Denis and wife Samantha, Richard R. Denis, Melissa Hope Owen, Emily C. Owen, and Leah Hope Pauers; great-grandchild, Delilah Rae Denis; along with numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Reverend Landon K. Owen, Jr.; and siblings, Mary A Van Aken, William H. Van Aken, John F. Van Aken, Anna M. Deuel, Kathryn M. Reitano, and Elva M. Ely
In lieu of flowers, Grace would rather you remember her through an act of kindness to others or through donations for Hope Mission, 1209 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
