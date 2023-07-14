Sally Annette Kimmel, 64, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at her home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Sally was born on February 27, 1959, in Huntington, Indiana, to the late Frank and Madge Miller. She participated in 4-H for ten years and won state finals in Dress Review. In 1977, she came to North Carolina as a new bride and started her family here. In the 1980s, she moved to California, where she worked as a cash handler for the Disbursing Office and an auditor for the United States Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton. She later lived in Indiana for several years and worked at a Christian bookstore.
In 2015, Sally finally realized her dream of returning to the Crystal Coast. She belonged to Salter Path Methodist Church, where she taught Vacation Bible School, and she was an active participant of the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol for many years. Sally was an accomplished baker and seamstress and she loved to travel with her family and friends. She was a gifted photographer and won awards from Discovery Map for her photographs of Emerald Isle and the surrounding areas. You can see her work on Instagram@sammie.hershey.
Sally was a devoted wife, loving mother, and outstanding grandmother. She had a great sense of humor and was always ready for a prank and a laugh. She loved children and there are many who considered her a second mother.
Sally is survived by her husband, Kevin Kimmel, of Emerald Isle, NC; her son, Kristopher W. Kimmel (Amber), of Fort Wayne, IN; her daughter, Shawna R. Courter (Brandon), of Los Angeles, CA; her son, Samuel F. Kimmel (Allison), of Fort Wayne, IN; sisters, Sue Mendenhall, of Huntington, IN, and Peggy Scher, of Fort Wayne, IN; brother, John Miller, of Warsaw, IN; sister-in-law, Barbara Miller, of Plattsmouth, NE; brothers-in-law, Gary Kimmel (Deb), of Huntington, IN, and Steve Kimmel (Paula), of Huntington, IN; many nieces and nephews; and her grandchildren, Malcolm M. Courter, Jillian Demland, and Loralei Demland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Miller and Thomas Miller.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Riley Children’s Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46202, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 11796, Charlotte, NC 28220.
Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at https://www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Sally’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sammie.hershey/ Donations to Riley:https://give.rileykids.org/give/288870/#!/donation/checkout, Donations to ACS: https://www.cancer.org/donate.html.
