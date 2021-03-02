Barbara Ann Gay Mason, 76, of Morehead City, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at UNC Health Care.
There will be no service.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Mason of the home; daughter, Sheila Gurganus of Morehead City; sister, Ann LaSalvia of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; and grandchildren.
She was proceded in death by her parents.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Barbara may be made to Misplaced Mutts, P.O. Box 58, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
