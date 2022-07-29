JESSIE RUTH MCELHANEY, Morehead City
Jessie Ruth McElhaney, 82, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
James Daniels, Ft. Myers
James M. Daniels, 102, Fort Myers Florida previously of Marshallberg, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022at HealthPark Medical Center Fort Meyers, Florida. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrook.net Arrangements by Noe -Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City NC.
Teresa Gillikin
Teresa L. Gillikin, 69, of Otway passed away Wednesday July 27, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 1, 2022, at Refuge Fellowship Church on Harkers Island, with Pastor Manley Rose officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the church.
Doreen Warner, Beaufort
Doreen Warner, 77, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ASHLEY EDWARD TAYLOR, Bogue
Ashley Edward Taylor, 80, of Bogue, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Full obituary and funeral arrangements forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
EDWARD HAZARD GARDINER, Newport
Edward Gardiner, 80, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home. Edward was born on April 12, 1942, in Wakefield, Rhode Island, to the late Fred and Madeline Gardiner. Honorably serving in the United States Army, Edward was proud of his 4-year military career and service to his country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.