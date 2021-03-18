Sharon Brandenburg, 77, of New Bern, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. She worked in Carteret County.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Sharon was born Dec. 22, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Pa. She honorably served her country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Sharon was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Havelock. Her outgoing and easy-going personality was a good fit for her career as a bartender, which is the field she worked in most of her life in various establishments in Craven and Carteret County.
She is survived by her husband, Leo A. Brandeburg of the home; daughter, Tracey Esch and husband Brad of Oklahoma; and sons, Jeff Fedorka of Newport and Richard Fedorka of Havelock.
Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Wilson; and siblings.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations in Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
