Alana Michelle Honeycutt, 38, of Havelock, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home Swansboro Chapel.
Alana lived her life at the service of others. Whether it was working with children in daycare, taking care of her grandmother, senior citizens requiring home health care or assisted living, she was always there to provide support and love. She was an avid NASCAR and football fan and graduated from East Carolina University with the class of 2005.
She is survived by her mother, Cheryl Walker Honeycutt of New Bern; sister, Kristiana; nephew, Gabriel; niece, Kaylie; and brother-in-law, Ben Nasca, all of Staunton, Va.; her grandmother, Mary Lou Salter Honeycutt of Havelock; her aunts and uncles, Nancy and Brad Honeycutt of Havelock, Mark Walker of Holly Ridge, Susan and Bill Walker of Salter Path, Nancy and Herb Riegelsperger of Rogersville, Tenn., Susan and Gene Morris of Denver, N.C., and Tim Honeycutt of Bloomfield, N.J.; and first cousins, Bert and Julian Riegelsperger, Brian and Stephanie Honeycutt, Bradley and Holly Honeycutt, Larry and Heather Morris and Jason and Amanda Morris.
Alana was preceded in death by her father, Milton Honeycutt Jr.; grandfather, Milton Honeycutt Sr.; and grandparents, Muriel and George Walker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Turner Syndrome Society of the United States at turnersyndrome.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
