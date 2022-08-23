Tammy Davis
Tammy Sanders Davis, 55, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Carolina East in New Bern. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Robert "Bob" Marks, Beaufort
Robert “Bob” Mervin Marks, 92, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Robert “Bob” was born on March 18, 1930, in Burleigh, ND. His parents were Oscar and Lillian (Walter) Marks. The family moved to Wilmar, MN where he grew up and attended Wilmar public Schools.
MAXINE WILLARD, Newport
Maxine Willard, 93, of Newport, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home. Her service will be held at 2p.m., Saturday, August 27th, at South Banks Community Church, officiated by Rev. Don Wolford. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
MONNIE EVANS NORMAN, Beaufort
Monnie Evans Norman, 65, of South River, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Transitions Life Care of Raleigh. Monnie was born on May 21, 1957 in Morehead City, to the late Doris and Dartha Norman. He was a member of the Edwards Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
