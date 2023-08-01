Veblen Becton, 61, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Cherry Point Bay in Havelock, NC.
A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, with Rev. Jennie Garcia officiating.
Veblen is survived by her daughter, Kayla Curtis; grandchildren, En'Jah Smith, Da'Kiyah Smith, Quintray Anderson and Quin'Naysha Anderson; sister, Tylena Becton; nieces, Katrina Becton, Shanequa Becton; two grandnieces and two grandnephews. The family would like to give a special thank you to Cousin Katrina Montague for taking such loving care of Veblen.
Veblen is preceded in death by her parents William H. Becton and Melvina Griffin Becton and her daughter, Shannel Curtis.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
