Genevieve Moore, 72, of Harkers Island, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
