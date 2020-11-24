Jacob “Jake” “Cob” Cahoon, 26, of Bettie, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his home.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gillikin family cemetery in Otway with Pastor Michael Lewis officiating.
Jacob loved the water and loved to hunt. He was giving person that always had a smile on his face; one that would brighten the room. He loved his “Pappa” dearly. He loved shrimping and mud racing with his “Daddy” and Uncle Kevin. He was an awesome mechanic and did not mind working on his buddy’s trucks.
He is survived by his mother, Kelly Jordan and husband Mike of Otway; father, Josh Cahoon and wife Lauren of South River; brother, Joshua Gaston Cahoon of South River; sister, Sabrina Lupton and husband Leonard of South River; nieces, Daphne Kate Lupton of South River and Karleigh Jordan of Otway; nephews, Laine Lupton of South River and Colton Jordan of Otway; paternal grandmother, Kathrine Goodwin and husband Charlie of South River; paternal grandfather, Ronald Cahoon and wife Phyllis of South River; aunt, Wendy and uncle Durwood Garner; uncle, Kevin and Charlotte; aunt, Rhonda and uncle Clarence Wayne; a host of cousins; and his best friend and faithful companion, Roxy.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, “Daddy” Kenneth Waddell and “Memaw” Janette Gillikin.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
