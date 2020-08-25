Louise Parkin Chadwick, 87, of Beaufort, ascended to her heavenly home and was united with her loving husband, Carl B. Chadwick Jr., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Beaufort with the Rev. Michael Fields officiating. Burial will follow at Ocean View Cemetery in Beaufort. Due to the novel coronavirus, space will be limited and social distancing and masks will be required at the service. The service will be livestreamed on the Noe Funeral Service Facebook page.
Louise was born to Inez Skarren Parkin and Carlton Parkin in Beaufort Feb. 9, 1933.
Early in her life, Louise was a seamstress and enjoyed altering and even making clothes for her six children. She was employed by Roses Department Store, George’s Appliance and Coastal Press for many years before retiring to her true passion, helping to raise her grandchildren, the children of friends and spending time with her family, especially her husband, Carl.
Louise is survived by four sons, Darrel Chadwick and wife Debbie, Mark Chadwick and wife Janice, Scott Chadwick and wife Donna and Gary Chadwick and wife Billie; two daughters, Star C. Smith and husband Jimmy and Jessie C. Cowden and husband Patrick; grandchildren, Elaine, Christie, Kimberly, Tiffany, Alexandria, Danielle, Sidney, Samantha, Joshua, Jessica, Aaron and Chloe; 12 great-grandchildren; and longtime friend of Carl and Louise, Dorsey Johnson.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Carl, and what a joyful reunion that must be; her parents, Inez Parkin Willis and Carlton Parkin; and granddaughter, Erica.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church, 403 Ann St., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
