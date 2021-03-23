Larry Edward Gillikin, 79, of Gloucester, passed away peacefully Monday, March 22, 2021, at his daughter's home in Wilmington, surrounded by family, with his daughter, Sharon, and son, Michael, at his bedside.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Larry was born May 23, 1941, in Otway to James and Violet Gillikin. He was the youngest of 10 children. He had a love for the water, working many years on dredge and tug boats, where he made lifelong friends. His favorite hobbies were working on and driving fast Fords, shell fishing and watching westerns. He had a love for people and animals, but most of all, he loved his family. He was a dedicated father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
He was proud to be from Down East, never going anywhere without his hat and explaining to everyone what that meant.
“His kindness and love will live in our hearts forever. He is home with His Lord. Until we meet again my sweet Daddy.”
Larry is survived by his daughter, Sharon Guthrie and husband Gary of Wilmington; his sons, Michael Rhinehardt and wife Cindy and Dennis Rhinehardt, all of Marshallberg, and Eddie Gillikin of Gloucester; his two sisters, Violet Gillikin and Elberta Salter, both of Otway; his former wife, who he remained friends with through the years, Alene Gillikin of Marshallberg; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and countless nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Gillikin; mother, Violet Gillikin; his brothers, Ralph Gillikin, Claude Gillikin, Orvil Gillikin and Rodger Gillikin; and his sisters, Iona Lawrence and Hilda Gillikin.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society online at humanesociety.org/.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
