Henry Clayton Hammond, Sr., 87, of Beaufort, NC, died on August 1, 2023, at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House after a time of declining health.
Henry was born at Fort Bragg, NC, on August 13, 1935, to Charles and Betty Hammond. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture degree and from NC State University with a Master of Landscape Architecture degree. He also earned an Associate's degree in Engineering from Wilmington (NC) College. He was an avid Boy Scout during his youth.
His first notable landscaping project involved the expansion of Rock Creek Park in Washington, DC. In Raleigh, he designed landscaping for the Executive Mansion, the Women's Club, and Crabtree Valley Mall. He was the landscape architect for Meredith College for many years. He was on the NC Landscape Architecture Board and was the one of the first to promote the advancement of women in landscape architecture. His firm was one of the first to hire women.
His passion for the environment led to his founding of the Audubon North Carolina chapter, and he was involved in the establishment of the North Carolina Coastal Federation. He was honored by the NC Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee in appreciation of his many years of outstanding service to that organization. He worked with a team at the Great Dismal Swamp on the conceptualization and installation of camping platforms. After moving to Beaufort, he was a member of the Carteret County Parks and Recreation Board. He provided pro bono services to Carteret County in the area of water management and water access. He served as an active volunteer at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center.
Henry was an enthusiastic birder who traveled with birding experts as far as the Amazon River and Trinidad and Tobago. He was passionate about drawing and watercolor painting, often creating cards to send to friends and family. He enjoyed wood carving and traveled to the Pacific Northwest to an indigenous carving school to learn their techniques and motifs. He loved boating and was an active member of the Tom Smiley Power Squadron for many years. He had a lifelong love of Wolfpack athletics and the Atlanta Braves, and he visited 15 major league ballparks.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn; his son, Henry C. Hammond, Jr.; his nephews and nieces Clymer Cease, Patty Cease, Gregory Jones, Myrna Jones, Donna Burton and Kay Cease; his great-nephews and nieces Paul Cease, Andy Cease, Kelsey Cease, Elizabeth Cease and Maggie Cease; and his great-great-niece, Lydia Cease.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bonehenge Whale Center, 275 W. Beaufort Road Extension, Beaufort, NC 28516.
A celebration of Henry's life will be held later in the fall.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
