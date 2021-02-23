Joyce Pittman Simpson, 92, of Newport, formerly of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Croatan Ridge Nursing Home in Newport.
Her graveside service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Terry Buck. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Joyce was born Aug. 29, 1928, to the late Samuel and Isadora Pittman in Cumberland County. She worked for several years at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and also Broman Nursing Home in Newport. She was a member of Neuse Forrest Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Crystal Simpson Lawrence; two great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Also Charlie and Libbie Wilton, Erin Garner and their family who were Joyce’s very dear friends and caregivers for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Simpson; and son, Anthony Simpson; as well as her parents and two brothers.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
