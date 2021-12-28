Elizabeth “Jolly” Parker, 83, of Morehead City, NC passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at her home in Morehead City.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 31st at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Tim Havlicek. The family will receive friends an hour prior.
She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth “Beth” Parker Lindow and husband Fred and Patricia “Patty” Parker Mathes and husband Todd; and grandchildren, Noah Lindow, Coletta Lindow and Reagan Mathes.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
