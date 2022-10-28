Joseph Whiteman, 92, of Havelock, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center.
His memorial service with full military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, officiated by Rev. Jim Braswell. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Joseph “Joe” was born on May 13, 1930, in Burnham, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Clayre Whiteman. Retiring as a Sergeant Major from the United States Marine Corps in 1974 after serving 20 plus years as a dedicated soldier. Joe and his wife, Barb opened up Whiteman’s Engraving and operated right out of Joe’s shop in their back yard. They later turned the business into a storefront that they successfully owned and operated for decades to come. Along with being business owners, Joe and Barb were active members of the Havelock community, from dressing as clowns, to rescuing animals or serving as the grand Marshalls for the parades. Anyone who knew Mr. Joe, knew he was a hero and what a good man he was.
Joe was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his best friend Barbara in Dormantown, Pennsylvania on October 20th, 1956. They were blessed to have 66 wonderful years together, creating a life that made them happy. They raised 2 children together, opened a business, created a life of love and laughter. If you knew Joe, just the mere mention of his “stonewall” in the den was enough to light him up and get him talking for hours. He was a handy man, and a very gifted one at that. He could fix anything, and had an idea for almost everything! Along with being a jokester, his smile would bring one to your face as well, so bright and happy.
Joe was kind and softly spoken and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how big or small. He always seemed to make sure it was known if you had his attention, you really had his attention. He cared so deeply about everyone he loved, and he will be dearly missed by everyone that loved him. Poppa went to find Becky, and there’s peace in knowing they are together again, and the family reunion he had once reaching the gates had to of been beautiful.
He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Loht Whiteman; daughter, Susan Willis (Ronnie) of Mill Creek; son, Daniel “Red” Whiteman (Cynthia) of Flagler Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Zachary Willis (Ashley), Jacob Willis, Josh Whiteman, Danél Schofield (Michael); great-grandson, Michael, Ashton; and great- granddaughter, Kora.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Becky Willis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Colonial Capital Humane Society, 1860 Old Airport Road, New Bern, N.C. 28562 or Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26, Havelock, N.C. 28532.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.