Dr. Joseph Esposito, Morehead City
Dr. Joseph M. Esposito, 78, of Morehead City, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice in Newport. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Randolph "Randy" Tyner, Swansboro
Randolph "Randy" Tyner, 73, of Swansboro, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Faythe Sampson, Havelock
Faythe Anne Sampson, 34, of Havelock, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. Faythe worked as a roadside assistance operator and manager, she also worked in home health care with Easterseals. But her passion was to become a nail technician and was pursuing her degree.
Fay Bullock, Beaufort
Fay Basden Bullock, 87, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, July 07, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. Fay was a long-time member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Beaufort where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School. She retired from Beaufort Elementary School Food Services Department.
LINDA ASHLEY STANLEY, Beaufort
Linda Ashley Stanley, 79, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, July 7th, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A visitation will be held 6-8pm on Wednesday, July 12th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. A full obituary will be forthcoming.
