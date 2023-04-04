Mary George, Beaufort
Mary Belle Murray George, 61, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Duke Medical Univ. Hospital. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JERRY HARDESTY JR., Beaufort
Jerry Hardesty Jr., 53, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at his home. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 7th, at Ann Street United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
WILLIE MORRIS SHELLEY, Havelock
Willie Morris Shelley, 72, of Havelock, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Durham VA Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. His funeral service with military honors, will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
