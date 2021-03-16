Friedrich “Fred” Wilhelm Busch, 81, of Elizabethtown, Ky., formerly of Carteret County, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, surrounded by love, after a life well lived.
There will be no service.
Born in Remscheid, Germany, Dec. 30, 1939, to Friedrich and Else Busch, he pursued a career in business which took him all over the world. Fred gained friends and admirers wherever he went with his unmatched generosity, winning charm and quick wit. He had a beautiful singing voice and would also play the guitar to entertain his family and friends.
After he retired, he became a fantastic cook and loved hosting dinner parties with plenty of laughter, great food and good wine. Fred also had a tremendous heart for animals and rescued many beloved dogs over the years.
Fred’s legacy lives on in his children, Saskia Busch, Friedrich Jens Busch, Kira Busch Grischow and Karina Busch. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, in addition to many adoring nieces and nephews; his younger brother, Dirk; and sister, Sigrid.
He is missed more than words can say.
He didn't want a service or "big to-do" as he would say, so instead please honor him by a making someone's day. Pay for the person’s coffee in front of you, cook a meal for someone you love, help a pet in need or donate to a charity close to your heart.
Arrangements are by Manakee Funeral Home of Elizabethtown, Ky.
(Paid obituary)
