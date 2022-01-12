Irene Spence Weeber, 96, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Carteret Landing.
A private funeral service will be held at Munden Funeral Home, followed by interment at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The service will be available for viewing the evening of Sunday, Jan. 16th on her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Irene was born in Greenville, North Carolina, on May 4, 1925, to the late Ebern and Agnes Spence. Her garden was always full of vegetables and her yard was adorned with beautiful flowers. She often enjoyed helping her sister at the flower shop. Going shopping, for absolutely anything, was always fun for Irene. She liked classical music and watching Andy Griffith. Playing Bridge in her Morehead City Bridge Club was among her favorite activities, the fun of the game was as entertaining as quality time spent with friends. As the perfect hostess, Irene happily opened her home to friends and her Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church where she was a member. Most recently she was a member of Open -Door Baptist Church with her daughter where she enjoyed the services and listening to the choir.
She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Ann Weeber of Morehead City; son, William Bernard Weeber and wife Faye of Raleigh; and grandchildren, Lindsey Allen Weeber and William Spence Weeber, both of Charlotte.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Weeber on April 25, 2012, and sisters, Clara Moran and Dorothy Spence McCracken.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
