Robert Ferguson, Morehead City
Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Melinda McCann, Hubert
Melinda Jean McCann, 73, of Hubert passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Denita Edwards, Beaufort
Denita Edwards, 59, passed away Thursday November 10, 2022, at Croatan Ridge in Newport. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
TRACE REYNOLDS, Newport
Trace Reynolds, 86, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 16th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. David Bratton.
STEWART M. PICKETT JR., Atlantic Beach
Stewart M. Pickett Jr., 78, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at The Viridian in New Bern. His memorial service, with masonic rites, will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 14th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas.
