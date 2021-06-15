Jason Lynn Reese, 47, of Newport, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His celebration of life service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home.
Jason was born Sept. 5, 1973, in Houston, Texas, to Gerald and Mary Reese. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years as a aircraft mechanic in the C130 program. He was a member of the International Plastic Modeling Society. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal “Belle” Reese of the home; daughter, Sakura Reese of the home; son, Jason A. Reese of the home; mother, Mary Kay Reese of Newport; sister, Stacy Marie Moder and husband Michael T. of South Beloit, Ill.; brother, Micheal Fairchild and wife Vhangie of Killeen, Texas; mother-in-law, Angel Potter of High Point; father-in-law, Kem Byrd of Mt. Airy; and brother-in-law, Daniel Byrd of High Point.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Lynn Reese; and sister-in-law, Jennifer Burris.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
