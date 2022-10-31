Sybil C. Johnson, 88, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 1st, at Swansboro United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Regina Harrison. The family will receive friends following the service. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Durham.
Sybil was born on June 8, 1934, to the late Vance and Fannie Couch. Born in raised in Durham, North Carolina, Sybil graduated from Bragtown High School. On December 29, 1951, she married the love of her life, Charles W. Johnson, and they remained in Durham where they owned a Heating and Air Conditioning Business.
In 1995, they retired to Emerald Isle where they enjoyed coastal living. She was an active member of the Swansboro United Methodist Church where she enjoyed the Methodist Women’s Group. Sybil appreciated a beautiful yard and found pleasure in her yard work. She could often be found reading with her grand dog snuggled in her lap.
She is survived by her husband, Charles W. Johnson of the home; daughter, Bonnie Johnson of Cape Carteret, NC; sisters, Carole Shephard of Lawrenceville, GA and Sandra Hill of Wilmington, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles “Chuck” W. Johnson Jr. and brother, Vance Couch Jr.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or donations can be made to your favorite charity or to Swansboro United Methodist Church, 665 W Corbett Ave, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.