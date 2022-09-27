William “Jerry” Nelson, 89, of Sea Level, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at his home.
Jerry was a US Army Veteran and the Co-owner of Southern Appraisal Co. until he moved his family to Sea Level in 1979 to manage and own, along with his wife, the Cedar Creek Campground and Marina. He was a member of Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and was a deacon. He was also a 60-year member of Crissie Wright Masonic Lodge and a 50-year member of the Sudan Shrines Temple.
A funeral service was held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Anderson officiating. Burial followed at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level with Military Honors and Masonic Rites.
He is survived by his sister Toni Jordan of Troy, NC, brother Terry Liles of Virginia and sister Dot VerSteeg of Raleigh; three daughters, Cindy Robinson and husband, Mark of Sea Level; Cathy Gilgo and husband, Carlyle of Sea Level; Carol Lynn Bullock and husband, Tommy of Beaufort; six grandchildren, Scott Robinson of Sea Level; Kenneth Robinson and wife, Heather of Rock Ridge; Justin Gilgo and wife, Lindsay of Sea Level; Catie Gilgo of Sea Level; Thomas Bullock and wife, Brooke of Beaufort; Allison Bullock of Beaufort; seven great grandchildren: Colton, Bentley, Olive, William, Greyson, Carter, and Riley.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents; brother, Clarance Salter Jr.; sister, Sandra Callicutt; and his loving wife of 64 years, Catherine Taylor Nelson.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.