Glen Philip Burbage, 78, of Otway, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Pruitt-Health Trent in New Bern.
His funeral service with military honors and masonic rites is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Jack Mumford. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Glen’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Glen served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a member of Otway Christian Church, Franklin Masonic Lodge, Shriners, Scottish Rite and Eastern Star.
He was survived by his brothers, Daniel Burbage and wife Cathy and Peter Burbage, all of Summerville, S.C.; sisters, Salley Branch and husband Willard and Susanne Williams, all of South Carolina; nieces, Kari and Victoria; nephews, Jesse, Tyler, Justin and Lee; special niece, Cindy Ingram; and special nephew, Gregory Lawrence and wife Nancy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Melinda “Linda” Burbage.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
