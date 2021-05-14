Dianna M. Daniels, 78, of Cedar Island, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
Dianna was born Jan. 13, 1943, in Beaufort to the late Vernon and Evelyn Daniels. Dianna had a gift of caring for others, she used that gift within her lifetime working as a certified nursing assistant at the Sea Level Hospital, as well as various nursing homes.
Dianna grew up on Cedar Island, where she enjoyed being a member of Cedar Island United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school and was a Girl Scout leader for a number of years. Her interests included being on the water, gospel and country music and more than anything, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Libby Goodwin and husband Phillip of Sea Level; son, Rusty Gaskill and wife Jessica of Beaufort; brothers, Marshall Daniels and wife Starr of Cedar Island and Paul Daniels and wife Callie of Raleigh; grandchildren, Phillip Goodwin, Jr., Andrew Goodwin, Duke Gaskill, Audra Goodwin, Lauren Gaskill and Devan Gaskill; and great-grandchildren, Phillip Goodwin III, Lucas Goodwin, Andrew Goodwin Jr., Ember Goodwin, Sedona Juarez, Stone Gaskill, Wylder Gaskill and a baby girl on the way.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Rachel Gaskill and Audrey Gaskill; brother, Ralph Daniels; and companion, Ralph Palmer.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Dianna may be made to theCedar Island Community Cemetery Fund,P.O. Box 660, Cedar Island, NC 28520.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
