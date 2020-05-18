Ellen Albrecht Gutowski, 89, of Morehead City, was called home by the Lord Sunday, May 17, 2020, after an extended stay at The Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Ellen’s family will hold a private service at a later date.
Ellen was born Nov. 11, 1930 in Bronx, N.Y., to the late Svend and Emilia Nilsson Albrecht. She worked as a secretary at Columbia University in New York City before meeting and marrying her cherished husband, Frank W. Gutowski. She then moved with Frank to Schenectady, N.Y., and worked at the General Electric Co, as a secretary until the birth of her first child. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend. In 1986, after spending most of her life in New York state, she, her husband and their youngest son moved to Morehead City.
She was a member of St. Egbert Catholic Church and actively shared her time and talents with complete joy. In 1990, she was appointed to the parish xouncil and served as secretary for two years. She was a member of the ladies’ guild, served as secretary for two years and was an active member on their bereavement committee. For many years, she participated in the Rosary Makers Group as treasurer and helped create and send out more than 1,700 mission rosaries. She thoroughly enjoyed working with her dear friend, Ashley Sullivan, and other parishioners on special hangings and decorating the church for holidays and seasonal changes. During her time as a parishioner, she participated with the RCIA team, helping to bring new and returning Catholics into the church. Her church family and activities were of utmost importance in her life. Her love for and belief of her faith gave her a complete sense of gratitude for each day she was alive.
In addition, she loved caring for and spending time with her children, grandchildren, friends, family and her beloved dogs, Sam and Jasper. In her spare time, she loved to garden, quilt, knit, crochet, sew, read and travel, all of which brought her the greatest spirit of joy and accomplishment.
She is survived by her brother, Louis R. Albrecht of Orange City, Fla.; her children, Karen E. Gutowski of Hobe Sound, Fla., Christine A. Gutowski of Morehead City, John F. Gutowski of Atlanta, Ga., and Peter J. Gutowski and wife Amy of Raleigh; her grandson, Daniel J. Gutowski of Atlanta, Ga.; her granddaughters, Isabella Mohr Gutowski and Sophia Grace Gutowski of Raleigh; her niece, Carol Phelan Manocchio of Lady Lake, Fla.; and her many loving friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Svend and Emilia Albrecht; her in-laws, Wadsworth and Viola Gutowski; her husband, Frank W. Gutowski; her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and George Phelan; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Ann Nivison; her sister-in-law, Marge Nixon Albrecht; her daughter-in-law, Michelle Griffin Gutowski; her grandson, Donald Levi Gutowski; her nephew, Richard Phelan; and her nephew-in-law, John Manocchio.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank all those who loved and supported them and Ellen, especially over the past several months. She will be missed by all who knew her, but surely never far from their hearts and thoughts.
