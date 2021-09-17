R. Wayne Gibson, 70, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A gathering of friends to celebrate Wayne will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Holly Springs Baptist Church. It will be an informal get-together with friends remembering Wayne around 5:15 p.m., with food and drinks to follow.
Wayne was born on May 6, 1951 to Winfred and Vallie Gibson, in Greensboro, NC.
Wayne was an avid train lover who enjoyed playing with his model trains, as well as watching his beloved Norfolk Southern trains go by on the tracks. He started playing guitar in bands in his teens and never quit playing. He loved his Wolfgang and Gibson SG guitars, and of course, his Marshall amps. Music was just part of who he was. Being a building contractor and draftsman completed his life.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Margaret Gibson; son, Jeffrey Gibson; mother, Vallie Sartin Gibson; sister, Judy Mabe; brothers, Bobby Gibson and Davis Gibson; and 13 grandchildren. He was my best friend and beloved husband.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Winfred Gibson; sisters, Linda Joyce Littoral and Doris Overman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carteret County Humane Society and Animal Shelter, as Wayne was an avid animal lover.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
