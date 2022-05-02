James Henry Fix, 82, Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on April 28, 2022, with his loving wife and daughter by his side.
He will be so incredibly missed by those who knew and loved him. He was a part of the good in this world that we all need in our lives. He made his home in Pine Knoll Shores, NC, but passed away into the arms of his Savior in Rocky Mount, NC at PAM Specialty Hospital.
The world was blessed on September 27, 1939, when Jim was born to John Hamilton Fix and Lou Siller (Reed) Fix in Killarney, WV. He graduated from Stoco High School in Coal City, WV in 1957. He joined the West Virginia Air National Guard and was honorably discharged on April 23, 1964. In 1965, he graduated from the Ohio State University in Columbus, OH with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Upon passing the Certified Public Accountant Exam, he was hired by Ernst & Ernst in Cleveland, OH. While living in Cleveland, he met the love of his life and wife of 55 years, Barbara Ellen Wagle, and they married on September 17, 1966. In 1972, Jim was hired as the Controller of Great Scot in Findlay, OH. He went to work for Marathon Oil Company in 1973. Also, in 1973, he was thrilled to become a daddy. Two more children followed in 1975 and 1977 bringing more joy to his life. In the fall of 1992, Jim was transferred to United States Steel Corporation in Pittsburgh, PA, retiring from there in 2000. In 2003, Jim and Barb moved to the NC beach. Jim loved it there because that is where so many of his favorite memories with cherished family and friends had been made over the years.
Jim’s faith sustained him during the bad times and energized him during the good. He loved Jesus and was a loyal member of Ann Street United Methodist Church where he served on the Outreach Committee for several years. He enjoyed Methodist Men and the Reach Out Sunday School Class. Jim wanted to always be of help to those in need. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels, the Carteret County Emergency Response Team, Habitat for Humanity, AARP as a Tax Preparer, and The Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter. He loved taking long walks on the beach of Pine Knoll Shores and was a blessing to those in that community as well as to so many other people across this country.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law George Wagle; mother-in-law Olive Thompson Wagle; brothers-in-law Charles Reynolds and James Bealer; nephew Stephen Reynolds; and his favorite dog, Sadie.
He is survived by his wife, Barb Fix, of the home; daughter, Holly A. Fix-Wooten of Beaufort, NC; sons, John A. Fix (Debbye Sprowls) of Fort Worth, TX, and Robert L. Fix of Aaronsburg, PA; grandchildren Lynnze’ Sprowls, James “Jimi” Fix, Tessa Fix, Riley Wooten, and Althea Fix; his sister, Leonora E. Fix of Columbus, OH; in-laws Lois Reynolds of Albuquerque, NM, Molly Bealer of Helena, MT, George “Skip” and Barbara Wagle of Butler, PA, and Peggy and Gordon Seth of San Antonio, TX; as well as 5 nieces, 4 nephews, and many cousins.
A service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 4pm at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort, NC with Reverend Taylor Mills and Reverend Dennis Goodwin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to one of the following organizations in Jim’s honor: Ann Street United Methodist Church, Reach Out Sunday School Class, 417 Ann Street, Beaufort, NC 28516; Tunnel to Towers Foundation: https://t2t.org/donate/; Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department, 314 Salter Path Road, Pine Knoll Shores, NC 28512, or a charity of your choosing.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
