SERGEANT KRISTOPHER "KRIS" JAMES CUMMINGS, Morehead City
Sergeant Kristopher "Kris" James Cummings, 44, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. We will be honoring Kris's life with a funeral service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 30, at Munden Funeral Home.
Tammy Sanders
Tammy Sanders, 55, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Carolina East in New Bern. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
CYNTHIA ANNE FOUNTAIN, Greenville
It is with heavy hearts that we tell of the passing of Cynthia Ann Fountain. Cyndie passed the morning of Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 5 a.m., having lost a valiant battle with cancer. Unsurprisingly, she put up one heck of a fight. From her first breath to her last, Cyndie lived life with a determined and indominable spirit.
CASSANDRA "CANDY" COLE, Morehead City
Cassandra "Candy" Cole, 74, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
