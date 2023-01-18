Earl Edward Luker Jr., 68, of Newport, departed this life on January 13, 2023.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jeanette Luker of Newport; daughter, Veronica Sparks of Browns Mills, New Jersey; sister, Peggy Preavy of Tennesee; granddaughter, Savannah Sparks, step-grandson, Jarrett Stinehart and niece, Amber Luker of Brownville, New Jersey.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.