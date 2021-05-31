Jeanne Slater, 84, of Newport, passed away to go to her heavenly father Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her home.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Harlowe United Methodist Church with Pastor Rochelle Bailey officiating.
She is survived by her children, Karen of Baltimore, Md., Phyllis and husband David Dunkerson of Indianapolis, Ind., Brenda and husband Tom Pettry of Yuma, Ariz., Howard and wife Gladys Owens, Bradley Slater and Victor and wife Cheryl Slate, all of Newport, and Virginia Brown of Harlowe. She also had 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
She is proceeded in death by her beloved husband, John P. Slater; one daughter, Carol Lynn Owens; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.
Flowers are welcome, as well as donations made to St. Jude Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or The Heart Foundation, 31822 Village Center Road, Suite 208, Westlake Village, CA 91361.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
