Constance “Connie” Mason Noe, 74, of Otway died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at home.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with the Rev. Paul Gillikin officiating. The interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
She was born February 28, 1947 in Morehead City to Ira Walton Mason and Hazel Daniels Mason. Connie was employed by the North Carolina Ferry Division.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Brooks and husband, Scott of Beaufort; sisters, Shirley Shafer of Otway and Janice Fulcher of Stacy; grandchildren, Mitchell, Meredith, and Michael Brooks; numerous nieces and nephews; and faithful caregivers, Stephanie Shady, Karen Nelson, Joanne Poole, Carol Davis, Kimberly Willis, and Tanya Willis. She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Noe; sisters, Iris Gillikin, Adelaide Keller, and Bobbie James.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Morehead City Primary School, Disadvantaged Students Fund, Attn: Ashley Melton, Principal, 4409 Country Club Road, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
