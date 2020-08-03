Margaret “Peggy” Howard Hackney, 81, of Cary, formerly of Carteret County, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh after battling various illnesses for several years.
Due to the novel coronavirus, a memorial service will be held in Carteret County next summer.
“Peggy Jack” Howard was born in Newport to Viola and Jack Howard and was raised there with her older brother, Billy Widgeon, and later, younger brother, Doug Howard. She was a fun-loving, Christian child who excelled in school. She developed a love and talent for cooking at an early age since she had to take care of her younger brother while her mom worked as a nurse at Carteret General Hospital, now Carteret Health Care. At Newport High School, she was the valedictorian and a cheerleader, earning a Methodist scholarship to High Point College. There, she met her husband Dan, with whom she would have celebrated 62 years of marriage Aug. 10. They were married, had first son Daniel, then transferred to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She earned the R.J. Reynolds Fellowship and graduated with honors from UNC with a degree in education. Her first teaching job was at Wiley Junior High School in Winston-Salem. She then taught English and history to gifted students at Westchester Academy in High Point for many years. She was a longtime member and had many friends in Delta Kappa Gamma, the teaching sorority.
The Hackney family moved to Aurora, Colo., in 1975, and she joined Encyclopaedia Britannica and quickly ascended the ranks to become the national director of promotions. Her claim to fame was the creation of the Great American Indian Leaders exhibit, which toured the country to educate Americans on their early history.
Peggy and Dan moved back to North Carolina in the early 90s. She worked with the Directory of Classes, selling advertising for class schedule books at universities across the nation, then helped her husband with Around the Triangle magazine before retiring in 2005.
She was an intelligent, caring, courageous woman who treasured family and friends. She impacted thousands of lives in a positive way during her journey on Earth. She was extremely appreciative of her faith families at Kirk of Kildaire and Genesis United Methodist Church in Cary, as well as Hayes Barton Baptist, which was her go-to television service when she was unable to leave the home.
Her sister-in-law, Sylvia Widgeon, still lives in Morehead City, and her son John was former sports and schools editor for the News-Times.
The following are notes from her family.
“For 62 years I have been blessed to be married to the girl of my youth, a wonderful wife, the mother of our three fine sons and my best friend. She was loved by many because she cared for so many. We will miss her. She was a SPECIAL person,” Dan Hackney, husband.
“Sis lived a life full of grace and courage and was occasionally opinionated coming off the Howard family tree. She was like a second mother to me and always had my best interests at heart,” Doug Howard, brother.
“Mom was a natural born leader. Women’s Movement? Check. Civil Rights Movement? Check. She had courage, conviction and confidence, but her most important quality was compassion. Couldn’t our world, country, and we as human beings use a lot more of that about now?” Daniel Hackney, son.
“Mom was all about family. She was always there for everyone, no matter the situation. She taught us how to live and love, and for that, I am eternally grateful,” John Hackney, son.
“I am so blessed to have learned and been inspired by so many things from my Mom…to always work hard, to believe I could do anything, to love to cook and entertain. She was an incredible woman that we will all miss,” Gregory Hackney, son.
“I will never forget my late night conversations with Grandy. I always felt so close to her in those moments and I am extremely grateful for our relationship,” Jacob Hackney, grandson.
“Grandy’s relentless drive to achieve more than society told her she could and the endless pursuit of knowledge changed innumerable lives among her family, friends and students. She pioneered a path to create a more compassionate and equitable world that I will continue on as her granddaughter in her name,” Maggie Hackney, granddaughter.
“Grandy exemplified how to love fiercely and she loved others in a way that empowered them. Grandy set an example for us in who she was as a strong woman and the family she fortified through that strength,” Jolie Hackney, granddaughter.
“I love Grandy and appreciate everything she did for me and my family. While the distance between us may not have allowed us to get very close, all the moments we shared were entertaining and memorable,” Logan Hackney, grandson.
“You were such an amazing grandma who inspired me to never give up…and you were so adorable every Sunday with the way you looked forward to always going to church to celebrate our Lord. No matter how many miles away you were from me and my family you never failed to show your love for us,” Tiffany Hackney, granddaughter.
“Grandy was always so supportive of my accomplishments in basketball and baseball and her Mac & Cheese is my favorite thing ever,” Tobin Hackney, grandson.
Margaret Howard Hackney is survived by her husband, Dan of Cary; brother, Doug of Knoxville, Tenn.; her three sons and their wives; and six grandchildren, along with a lot of proud cousins.
She has now been reunited with her mother, father and brother Billy in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Margaret Garner Scholarship Fund, St. James UMC, P.O. Box 250, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by City of Oaks Cremation Services of Raleigh.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.