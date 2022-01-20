Dallas Glenwood Smith went to be with the Lord on Jan. 19, 2022.
A memorial service will be on a later date.
He was born in Washington, North Carolina, on July 20, 1933, to the late Hyman Smith, and Thelma Smith Whitley. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict era, spending all four years in France. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW Post 2401.
Following the military, Dallas was in the seafood business, eventually moving to Beaufort, and after working with Parker Ford, he opened Radio Island Auto Sales and later Ham Man Sales in Beaufort. His real passion was automobiles and helping people. He took pride in being "the walking man's friend". Later he had a store on Highway 101, then retired.
Many never knew his name, but always called him "Ham Man". He gave country hams to customers often with a car purchase, the name stuck with him. He was truly a " Ham ", quick-wit and a lot of humor was his trademark.
He is survived by his son, Dallas Mabrey Smith Sr. of Morehead City, sisters Doris Sparrow of Salter Path, NC, Nellie Williams of New Bern, NC, Mable Howell (Bruce), of Cary, NC, Glynda Crousore (Joe) of Kokomo, Ind., Janet Facinto (Louie) of Baxter, TN. Brothers Samuel “Curly” Smith of Washington, NC, and Gerald “Jerry” Smith, of Hubert, NC. Grandchildren Kristin Smith of Morehead City, NC, Amanda Bonner (Drew) of Raleigh, NC, his pride and joy, Dallas Mabrey Smith Jr. "Bubba", of Charlotte, NC, Stacy Jones, of Morehead City, NC. Daughter in law, Tammy Moore Smith of Harkers Island, NC. One great-grandaughter, Lucy Grace Bonner of Raleigh, NC and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Aimee Eddinger, three sisters, and four brothers.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.