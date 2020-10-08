Frances “Fran” M. Waters, 80, of Cape Carteret, went home to be with her Lord and savior Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her funeral service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Cape Carteret Baptist Church, officiated by Steve Petty and Ken Saleeby. A private interment will follow at Peletier First Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Fran served the Lord joyfully in her church and enjoyed singing in the choir and with the church trio. She enjoyed her monthly lunches with her classmates from Swansboro High School and their friendship. The love of her children was always a priority and the love of her life was her husband, Ronald. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her sons, Wayne Waters and wife Gloria of Winterville, Jeff Waters and wife Niki of Cape Carteret and Christopher Waters of Stella; daughter-in-law, Maria Waters of Bayonne, N.J.; grandchildren, Brian Waters, Chandler Waters, Lakota Waters and Chase Henderson; stepgrandchildren, Michael Jones, Steven Jones and Ryan Jones; great-grandchildren, Miranda Waters, Scarlett Waters and Rayland Waters; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Ronald Waters; son, Randy Waters; parents, Rudolph and Lillian Mitchell; sister, Shirley Davis; and brothers, Thomas Mitchell, Sammy Mitchell and Jimmy Mitchell.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Shriners Children's Hospital, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
