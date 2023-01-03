Vada Marie Styron, 26, of Sea Level, passed away on January 1, 2023.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 6th, at Cedar Island Community Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Nelson Koonce. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, January 5th at Pilgrim’s Rest Original Free Will Baptist Church.
Vada was born in Carteret County on August 19, 1996, to Richard Ardell Styron, Jr., and Mary Taylor Styron. In her elementary school years, she enjoyed playing basketball. Vada loved fishing and working on the water, which she learned from working with her father. She worked as a housekeeper with Atlantic Beach Realty to provide for her two sons, Skyler, and Drake. She was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed making deer jerky and deer roast. Vada enjoyed spending quality time with her favorite boys, they loved helping her prepare her deer stand. She enjoyed carrying them to the ballpark to ride their power wheels. Vada loved hanging out with her best friends, Sarah and Miranda. One of Vada’s favorite things to eat was her mother’s collards. She was the light in her mother’s eye, they enjoyed spending time with the boys together, and they often took them to the beach and on vacations. Life will never be the same without her, she will be forever missed in their hearts.
She is survived by her beloved boys, Skyler and Drake Styron of the home; mother, Mary Taylor Styron of Cedar Island; brothers, Fred Styron, Joshua Austin, Charles Styron and wife Amber, and Richard C. Styron and wife Kelly, all of Cedar Island; sisters, Amanda Styron of Straits and Melissa Gillikin of Harkers Island; paternal grandparents, Richard and Joann of Cedar Island; aunts, Patricia “TC” Davis and husband Richard, Pollyanna Davis and husband Michael, Melodie Robinson and Randy; uncles, Charles "Chobby" Taylor and Paulette, Dean Robinson, and Robert Dean Styron; nieces, Chassidy Styron, Sabrina Styron, Lillianna Styron, and Emily Davis; nephews, Adam Styron, Carter Styron, Levi Styron, Richard C Styron Jr; and many loving cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Ardell Styron Jr.; maternal grandparents, David Euill Taylor and Barbara S. Taylor; nephew, Noah Styron; cousins, Robert D. "Bubby" Styron Jr. and Shane Taylor; and special high school friend, Kendlyn Lewis.
Flowers are welcomed or donations can be made to Munden Funeral Home, 2112 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
