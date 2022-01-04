Algernon Gillikin, 86, of Harkers Island, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Ricky Rose. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Algernon was born in Beaufort, North Carolina, on April 11, 1935, to the late Linwood and Cleo Gillikin. At the young age of 14, Algernon, stopped attending school so he could care for his mother, sister, and brother. The sincere dedication that drove him to be a caregiver, was the same commitment he applied to all aspects of his life. He worked on a dredge boat at a young age, then at Barbour’s Marine Supply, and later in Civil Service at MCAS, Cherry Point. Most of all, he loved to work on the water, fishing, clamming, and oystering. He did everything he could to provide for his family and often would work a second job to be sure that all needs and wants were met.
The skills he acquired throughout his life enabled him to be a master carpenter. He used this gift to bless numerous churches with remodels as well as supervising the complete building project of a church. His children were always happy to have a handy dad, and he joyfully helped each of them with home remodels as well. Appliance repair was another skill he mastered, much to the delight of all those helped.
His art in making a deal was certainly something to admire; he never paid full price and always went away with a great bargain. Often described as the perfect “southern gentleman” Algernon had a giving heart and was sensitive to the needs of others. Whether it was monetarily, seafood, or a meal, he made sure that no one went without.
Algernon’s life was a great testimony to his love for the Lord and the evidence of God’s fruit. He loved the church and his church family. He also enjoyed teaching Sunday School and served on the Church Board.
He is survived by his wife, Effie “Jim” Gillikin; daughters, Maruca Scruggs and husband Ron of Salisbury, NC, and Marie Wood Hartman and husband Richard of Greenwood, IN; son, Algernon Carl Gillikin and wife Rhoda of Harkers Island; sister, Leonda Miller of Concord, NC; grandchildren, Kesha, Josh, Mandy, Chelsea, Natalie, and Savannah; and great grandchildren, Julia, Marli, and Dyvine.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Corrie Gillikin; and brothers, Jack Gillikin and Walt Gillikin.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
