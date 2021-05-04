George Arthur Kuhhorn, 86, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
There will be no service.
George was born April 12, 1935, in Yonkers, N.Y., to the late Arthur and Mildred Kuhhorn. At a young age, he went to St. Peters Episcopal Boys School of Peekskill, N.Y. George was proud to honor his country by serving in the U.S. Army National Guard as a sergeant for six years. He enjoyed being on the water, sailing, fishing and kayaking. George was an avid stamp collector with vast knowledge of various collection pieces. He was happy to share his insight with a stamp club which he enjoyed leading over his years, from childhood until before the coronavirus pandemic started. He was also a lifetime member of Scandinavian Stamp Club.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne Parsons Lewis Kuhhorn of the home; daughter, Melanie Muro of Tampa, Fla.; sons, David Kuhhorn of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., James Kuhhorn of Newburgh, N.Y., and Paul Kuhhorn of New York; grandchildren, Isabella Muro, Stephanie Muro, David Kuhhorn, Connor Kuhhorn, and Sophie Kuhhorn; and furry companion, Lucy.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or donations may be made to St. Peter’s United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.