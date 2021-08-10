Dollie Gray Cannon Carraway, 93, of South River, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at SECU Hospice House in Newport.
Friends are welcome to visitation hours with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at Munden Funeral Home, 2112 Arendell St., Morehead City. The brief service afterwards at Munden Funeral Home will be open to family members only and will be officiated by Pastor Bill Pollock of Live Oak Grove Christian Church in Beaufort. There will be no graveside service, where she will be interred at Gethsemane Memorial Park at the intersection of Highway 24 and McCabe Road in Morehead City, beside her loving husband, Joel “Jake” Muse Carraway, who passed away Aug. 16, 2012.
Her beloved home, where she lived her entire life, is located in the Carteret County community of South River, North Carolina.
Dollie was born on October 12, 1927, to William Lindsey Cannon and Aurie Dixon Cannon. Her education began in a one-room school in South River and was completed with graduation from Beaufort High School. In 1947, after he came out of the Navy in World War II, Dollie married Joel (Jake) Muse Carraway, the son of Henry and Vera Carraway of the Merrimon community. They were active members of the Merrimon United Methodist Church. More recently, Dollie attended Live Oak Grove Christian Church, 166 Russell’s Creek Road in Beaufort. Dollie’s passion was county history. She played an instrumental role in the Carteret County Cemetery Identification Project and was a Charter Member of the Carteret County Historical Research Association, which recently celebrated its 50th Anniversary. She frequently visited county schools, giving lectures on the topic of Carteret County Native Americans and showing her local artifact collection. In 1992, Dollie published South River: A Local History from Turnagain Bay to Adams Creek. The book is now in its eighth printing. Her second book, published in 2010, Hants, Humor, and History is in its second printing. (www.southrivernc.com)
Dollie is survived by her two sons and their wives, Richard Joel Carraway and wife Betty of Morehead City NC and Michael Gray Carraway and wife Lynn of Beaufort NC; grandchildren, Cristie Carraway Burns and husband John of Newport NC, Michelle Carraway Butler and husband Billy of Morganton NC, Christy Carraway Shoemaker and husband LTC Brian Shoemaker, Virginia Carraway Stage and husband Morgan of Greenville NC; seven great-children; and one great-great grandchild.
Dollie is preceded in death by sisters, Georgia, Evelyn, Virginia Dare, and Lottie; and brothers, Eddie, Lafayette, Woodrow, Ellis, William, Carl, and John.
The family would like to thank Virginia Chadwick Moore for her many hours of companionship and friendship as well as John and Sandi Moore for their delicious meals and kind services. Dollie often spoke fondly of them.
Flowers are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Live Oak Grove Christian Church, 166 Russell’s Creek Road, Beaufort NC, 28516.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
