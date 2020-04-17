Henry Clifton Allsbrook Jr., 90, of Rocky Point, formerly of Atlantic Beach, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at home with family.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date. He will be interred at Trinity Episcopal Cemetary in Scotland Neck.
He was in Scotland Neck July 9, 1929, to Clifton and Lucy Bradshaw Allsbrook.
“HC,” as he was called by those who knew him, was formerly a resident of Atlantic Beach, where he was an active member of Bogue Banks Baptist Church. He provided his for his family over the years by working as a car salesman. If you knew HC, you would definitely understand how that was such a beneficial career path. He was a funny, outgoing and generous person who always maintained a quick wit even into the golden age of life. He loved his family and enjoyed any phone call or visit, no matter how brief, and always took the time to stop and talk.
For 68 years, HC was involved in Freemasons as a master mason and then a shriner. For the last few years of his life, he lived in Rocky Point with his nephew, Doug Allsbrook and his wife, Mandy. Up to his 90th birthday, HC was able to travel and visit grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often at the beach in Alabama, where he enjoyed the warm weather, sunshine and watching his “great-grands” play in the sand.
HC is survived by his grandchildren, Church Bates, Jason Wilson and Brooke Moore; and five great-grandchildren, Maggie and McKaylah Bates, Brenna and Tessa Wilson and Addy Brook Hardee. He is also survived by two stepchildren, David Moore and Marcelle M. Elders.
HC was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Peggy Sykes Allsbrook; his daughter, Ethel Margaret “Midge” Bates; sisters, Miriam House and Rosalie A. Thomas; and brother, Davis A. Allsbrook.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are by Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw. Shared memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
(Paid obituary)
