Sandra “Louise” Willis, 77, of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her niece's home.
Her funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday at Hunting Quarter Church with Pastor Wayne Warren officiating. Louise will be laid to rest in Atlantic Community Cemetery.
Louise is survived by her niece, Maudia Harvey and fiancé Julian Morris; her nephew, Francis Dudley and wife Cathy; and great-nieces and nephews, Matthew Harvey, Cain Harvey, John Neal Dudley, Aby Morris, Tonya George, Justin Dudley and Sheree Roberson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmas "Daba" Willis; parents, Spencer and Dollie Taylor; two sisters, Ruby J. Russell and Ramona F. Harvey; and three nephews, Eric N. Harvey, Jeremy M. Harvey and Jayson S. Harvey.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
The family would like to thank her many friends and neighbors who showed her their love and support in her final days.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
