Capt. James “Jim” Edward Casti, 87, of Newport, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. Monday at Annunciation Catholic Church with Fr. Bill Upah officiating. The committal service with full military honors will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport.
Jim was born May 2, 1933, in South Fork, Pa., to Massimo U. Casti and Margaret Chessa Casti. He was raised in Erhenfeld, Pa., and graduated from South Fork Croyle High School. On August 6, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Helen Marie Moratti. Jim and Helen have been residents of Newport since 1960. Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps for 33 years, entering the service July 1954 and retiring at the rank of captain April 1985. During his military career, he received a battlefield commission amid the Vietnam War as he served three combat tours. He also completed a combat tour during the Korean War. His service to the country earned him three Purple Hearts, the Meritorious Service Medal and the Combat Action Ribbon, as well as 21 additional service ribbons and medals.
In his retirement, he spent countless hours volunteering. Jim was a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 639 in Newport, where he served as past commander, past state commander and the national welfare officer. He served as past commander of Disabled American Veterans N.C. Chapter 26, with which he additionally served as welfare chairman and fundraiser chairman. He was a member of the American Legion Chapter 46 and a Life Member of VFW Post 7315, both in Morehead City. Jim was also a 4th Degree Sir Knight with the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen Marie Moratti Casti; daughters, Victoria Lynn Morris and husband Phillip Daryl Morris of Morehead City, Tina Casti Henry and husband Meredith Wayne Henry of Atlantic Beach and Gina Brooks Hailer and husband Michael August Hailer of Beaufort; sister, Louise Casti Wadsworth of South Fork, Pa.; brothers, Robert Eugene Casti of South Fork, Pa., and Thomas Gary Casti and wife Shirley of Gaithersburg, Md.; grandchildren, Gina Louise Wyman, Meredith Wayne Henry II and Thomas Sheldon Wyman and wife Candice Marie Wyman; stepgrandchildren, Christina Ann Lafferty-Fakkema and husband Cory Richard Fakkema and Christopher James Hailer; great-grandson, Walter Harvey Wyman; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Osmund Richard Lafferty-Fakkema and Frederick James Fakkema, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Loretta Jean Panick; brothers, Joseph Casti, Massimo Casti and Lawrence Casti; and son-in-law, Bertie Monroe Brooks Jr.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 639, P.O. Box 744, Morehead City, NC 28557; Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26, 468 US-70, Havelock, NC 28532; or Knights of Columbus, Annunciation Catholic Church, 246 E Main St., Havelock, NC 28532.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
