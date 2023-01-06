Linwood “Buddy” Rudolph Letchworth Jr., 67, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.
Buddy was born to Linwood Rudolph Letchworth Sr. and Lois Styron Letchworth on February 12th, 1955.
He enjoyed childhood days of wandering shores with his sisters and friends, driving hot rodded speedsters, and keeping a steady beat on the drums. The early death of his parents led Buddy to pursue a life in the Mortuary Sciences, obtaining a degree from Gupton Jones College of Funeral Services and faithfully serving Eastern North Carolina for over four decades providing warmth and comfort to thousands of families and friends in their most trying of times. Always there with a joke, life advice, grill tongs, car tips, a bass heavy sound system, a helping hand, or a hug.
Buddy attended Life Point Church of Newport, he was a Shriner and member of Ocean Lodge of Morehead City.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Davis Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Mercer and Pastor Ray Connor officiating. Burial will follow at Styron Cemetery in Davis. The family will receive friends from 6:00 –8:00 PM on Saturday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
He is survived by his fiancée, Debbie Tomlinson of Newport; three sons, Linwood “Trey” Rudolph Letchworth, III and wife, Holly of New Bern; Davis Letchworth and fiancée, Christina of Southern Pines; Hunter Lee Letchworth of Fayetteville; two grandchildren, Gauge and Landon Letchworth; two sisters, Lois Lynn Letchworth of Davis; Velvet Goodwin and husband, Sherman of Cedar Island; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Lois Letchworth.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to: Shriners Children Hospital.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
